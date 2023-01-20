SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A wrong-way crash on James River Freeway early Friday morning has killed three people.

According to police, a truck was driving on the wrong side of the road when they ran head-on into an SUV carrying eight people.

Three people in the SUV were killed, three are in critical condition and two have minor injuries.

The driver of the truck is also in critical condition. Police say the driver may have been intoxicated.

The accident has been cleared and traffic should be moving normally.

Stay with OzarksFirst as we receive additional information on this story.