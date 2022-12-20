SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Three men from Rogersville and Springfield have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in transporting tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business.

Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville, Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield, and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, was sentenced on Monday, Dec. 19.

Marshall was sentenced to five years and ten months in federal prison without parole. The court also assessed a $750,000 money decision against Marshall and ordered Marshall to pay $19,133 in reimbursement to victims of the scheme, who law enforcement was able to identify.

Ryder was sentenced to two years and five months in federal prison without parole, and Davis was sentenced to five years of probation. The court imposed money judgments against Ryder and Davis to relinquish to the government $125,000 each.

The following items were seized by law enforcement are:

33 rifles

20 scopes

Six shotguns

26 handguns

One Glock sub-conversion kit

Eight ammunition magazines

One 2011 Ram 3500 one-ton pickup

One 2004 Dodge Ram

Five trailers

One car

Two motorcycles

One camper

One skid steer

Three UTVs

191 catalytic converters.

On June 16, 2022, Marshall pleaded guilty to one count of hauling stolen belongings across state lines. Ryder pleaded guilty on June 13, 2022, and Davis pleaded guilty on April 21, 2022, to their roles in a scheme to transport stolen property across state lines.

Co-defendants Enx Khoshaba, 30, Leslie Ice, 38, and Eric Kaltenbach, 38, all of Springfield, and Danielle Ice, 34, of Columbia (formerly of Springfield), have pleaded guilty to their roles in the conspiracy to transport stolen property across state lines and await sentencing.

Marshall confessed that he hauled stolen catalytic converters, esteemed at $1 million, across state lines from December 2019 to October 2021. Marshall also revealed that he bought tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters directly from his co-defendants and other bandits and marketed the stolen catalytic converters for a total of roughly $1 million.