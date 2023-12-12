BRANSON, Mo. – Ozarksfirst is learning more about a loaded gun found in a locker Monday at Branson Junior High. It marks the third time a firearm has been found inside a school in the area in the last month.

The two other incidents happened at Glendale High in Springfield and Clever Middle School.

“You’re a little bit more shocked whenever it comes to being your hometown and with your kids being in the school,” Jera Shaw said. She has four kids who go to Branson Public Schools. “Everybody always thinks that it’s never going to happen to me. But in reality, it can happen anywhere at any time.”

Shaw was surprised to get an email about a student bringing a loaded gun to school on Monday, especially after school was done for the day.

“It just makes us wonder, like, what if this was real?,” Shaw said. “What if, like, say, an active shooting? What happened? Like, how would they have handled things at that point?”

In Branson Public Schools Student Handbook, it states a student who brings a firearm to school will be suspended or expelled and referred to legal authorities.

“Any child can bring [a gun] to school as long as they’re hidden and nobody’s going to notice,” Shaw said. “Handguns come very small these days. But if nobody had noticed, it could have escalated into a whole different scenario.”

Shaw said she’s considered homeschooling her kids following safety concerns at different schools across the country. But, she believes more can be done to protect kids in the classroom.

“I think having the knowledge of what to do or how to act whenever things like that, it would be way more helpful, especially knowing, okay, my kid knows how to act if this was to become a thing,” Shaw said. “My son was saying he wishes that they taught self-defense in school. I’ve seen like classrooms have gotten to where they do the whole bullet proof pull out room thing and that’s amazing.”

Branson Police could not comment on Monday’s case. But, the department said in general, the responsibility falls on gun owners to secure their guns and know where they are at all times.

“That is probably one of the biggest frustrations for us in law enforcement, is the number of firearms that we end up coming in contact with because people are just not being good, responsible owners,” Police Chief Eric Schmitt said. “We have just an immense amount of firearms we are called to that are left behind in condos and hotel rooms and so forth.”

Schmitt said there are a few general safety tips gun owners should abide by.

“The absolute worst case scenario is a child getting a hold of it and having a catastrophic consequence,” Schmitt said, “Make sure that [a gun] is secured in such a way that the child can’t get to it. Then just an extra measure of safety is to put a gun lock on it so that that trigger physically cannot be pulled.”

Schmitt also recommends tips for gunowners when traveling.

“Just being that conscious that if you had it in a hotel room, making sure that you’re not just leaving it behind,” Schmitt said. “That should be on the top of your list as to what you’re taking with you. “

Schmitt also said to think twice before leaving your gun in a car.

“Everybody’s out shopping for Christmas time and stuff and sometimes some of the businesses do not allow firearms to be carried inside and so forth,” Schmitt said, “Most recently when I was at the FBI Academy last year, I couldn’t take my firearm into the barracks. So I bought a very good bicycle lock, one of the stranded steel cable locks, because those are extremely hard to cut and then secured that to the spare tire mount. Then I was able to just run that through the gun frame of the firearm.”

Branson Public Schools declined an on camera interview regarding the loaded gun found on Monday.