OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – The Osage Beach Police Department arrested three people for possession of a controlled substance on Friday, March 10.

Officers executed a search warrant on an Osage Beach home on Friday and found 77 capsules of fentanyl, 28 suboxone, 5 oxycontin, 2 alprazolam, and 1.5 grams of methamphetamine.

30-year-old Anthony Gimello is charged with 4 counts of possession of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance.

37-year-old Lisa K. Bianco is charged with 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Both are being held at the Camden County Jail without bond.

A third suspect was released pending charges.