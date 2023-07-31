SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Thousands are without power this morning after strong storms tore through southwest Missouri overnight.

There are reports of 70 mph winds and damage to trees, homes and power lines.

A flash flood warning is in effect for eastern Greene County and Christian County.

As of 4 a.m., the City Utilities outage map showed customers without power in all parts of Springfield.

“We’ve got all tree and line crews in and have called for additional contract crews,” CU spokesperson Joel Alexander said.

The number to report a power outage in Springfield is 417-863-9000.

The KOLR10 news station has been without power since around midnight.