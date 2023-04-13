POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. — This month, College of the Ozarks unveiled ‘The Empty Cross‘ at the entrance of its campus.

The sculpture is 40 feet tall and the college says it’s a symbol of the Christian faith. Leaders say it stands as a reminder that Christ is at the center of the campus.

“It’s called the Empty Cross because Christ is no longer on the cross. He has risen, he is our savior and we are celebrating that here at College of the Ozarks,” President of C of O Dr. Brad Johnson said. “Since 1906, we have had a commitment to our faith and this just continues to solidify that as we move forward.”

The school says the public is always welcome to come get a view of the cross in person.