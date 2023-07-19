THAYER, Mo. – The City of Thayer was hit by heavy storms last Thursday night that knocked out electricity for three-quarters of the town and drained a water tower.

The city said the water tower was drained after debris from the storm struck a 4″ main around the same time the electricity went out.

Residents were advised to begin boiling their water Thursday night, July 13. Test results are expected to come back Thursday or Friday and the boil advisory may be cancelled at that time if the results are clear.