TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was charged with 1st-degree sodomy after allegedly assaulting a 19-year-old.

According to a Texas County Sheriff’s Office press release, Ray S. Rogers, 42, of Success, was charged with first-degree sodomy.

On April 15, Texas County deputies were dispatched to a residence on B Highway in the Raymondville area for a report of a sexual assault.

A 19-year-old victim reported being sexually assaulted by Rogers.

Police found Rogers at a different residence and conducted an interview with him at the Sheriff’s Office.

The press release stated Rogers admitted to touching the victim, but stated he thought he thought the victim “wanted to do something”.

Rogers is on the Missouri sex offender registry due to a conviction from the state of Arkansas. Rogers pled guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in Texas County in March of this year.