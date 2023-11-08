TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — Texas County authorities are investigating a death at a residence on Lynch Drive in the Bucyrus area.

On Nov. 8, at about 3 a.m., Texas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call from a man who told them he had shot someone who he thought was trying to break into his home. He said that after he shot the supposed intruder, he discovered her to be a 31-year-old woman who lived in the home.

Investigators pronounced the woman deceased at the scene and detained a 38-year-old man. The 38-year-old man is being held at the Texas County Jail on a 24-hour hold. Texas County investigators are working to learn more about the incident.