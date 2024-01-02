SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A 17-year-old is dead following a shooting Thursday night, December 28.

The Springfield Police Department confirmed that Ty Reese James Glossip of Springfield died from a gunshot wound to the head on December 30, 2023.

He was found by SPD officers around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday night inside a house on N. Concord Avenue with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. His family was notified of his passing.

A release from the Springfield Police Department said that the person suspected of shooting Glossip was questioned by investigators but not arrested as of yet.

SPD is still investigating, and anyone with information is asked to contact 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477) or online at p3tips.com.

SPD said that after the investigation is concluded, the evidence will be presented to the Greene County Prosecutor, who will make decisions about filing criminal charges