TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – The Taney County Sheriff’s Office is helping find a missing Colorado teen.

A press release from the Fountain, Colorado Police Department said that Brayden Rule packed his belongings from his home and was last seen on May 29, 2023.

He is believed to be in either the Joplin or Branson area.

Rule is described as 5’7 and 97 lbs. with red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts can contact the Taney County Sheriff’s Office or The City of Fountain Police Department.