TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – The Taney County Prosecuting Attorney William “Dub” Duston has passed away according to his office.

According to the Taney County Prosecuting Attorney’s Facebook page, Duston died on Wednesday, May 17, battling cancer at the age of 49.

He is survived by his wife and two children. No arrangements have been made yet.

“Mr. Duston served the citizens of Taney County with passion and dedication. This is truly a devastating loss for our office and the county as a whole,” said the Facebook post.

Duston was the Branson’s City Attorney and Prosecutor from 2006 to 2018.

“In his time here, he made a significant positive impact on the success of the City, and on his coworkers, who greatly admired him. He was generous of heart and spirit and had a love of our community second to none. He will be greatly missed,” said the City of Branson Government Facebook page.