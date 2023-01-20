TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – A Taney County Dispatcher is being credited with helping save an infant’s life over the phone after he suddenly went into cardiac arrest and first responders couldn’t get there fast enough.



In December, a 911 call came in about an infant that couldn’t breathe. Paramedics rushed to the scene, but it was in a very rural area of Taney County.

Emergency Medical Dispatcher Tosha Burns realized the baby boy had stopped breathing and instructed the 911 caller on how to perform CPR. She coached them for more than 35 minutes until paramedics arrived.

“The call was honestly the hardest thing I’ve ever done I never thought I’d have to go through that and I’m so sorry for the family that did… I somehow managed to keep my composure until the very end when the baby started crying and that was a blessing I cried just right along with him,” said Burns.

They were able to resuscitate the infant, who was taken to the hospital and is now making a full recovery that wouldn’t have been possible without the dispatcher’s help.



For her efforts, Burns received the “Handtevy Pediatric Emergency Standards Challenge Coin.”