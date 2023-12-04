PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. – A suspect has been arrested and charged after allegedly hitting a Pulaski County Corporal’s patrol vehicle with his own.

33-year-old Justin A. Gentry of Laquey is charged with two counts of 1st-degree assault, one count of 1st-degree assault on a special victim, two counts of property damage, and one count of resisting arrest.

According to a release from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a wellness check in the Devil’s Elbow area on Thursday, November 30 just before 9:30 p.m. The deputies were told that a man had left a woman on the side of Teardrop Road after hitting a vehicle.

A Pulaski County Corporal found the suspect vehicle in St. Robert and tried to make a traffic stop, but the suspect, identified later as Gentry, put his vehicle in reverse and rammed into the Corporal’s patrol vehicle.

Gentry then drove off across Highway Z into a ditch and spun to a stop. The Corporal followed Gentry and told him to get out of his vehicle, but Gentry drove toward him. The Corporal was not injured, but Gentry was able to drive off down I-44.

The Corporal asked for help catching Gentry from surrounding agencies, and Phelps County deputies were able to find and arrest him. Gentry is being held at the Pulaski County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.