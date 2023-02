SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Police are investigating a stabbing that involved the suspect fleeing the scene of the crime.

According to Lt. Heather Anderson with the Springfield Police Department, at 3:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to a call of a male being stabbed at the 1200 block of south Lone Pine.

The suspect fled the scene and the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.