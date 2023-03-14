[The video above is from KOLR10’s Top Headlines for the day]

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has taken a suspect into custody after a shooting Sunday, March 12 on S. Jefferson Ave.

23-year-old Tavian Cannon of Springfield was arrested on Tuesday, March 14, and charged with 1st Degree Assault, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and two counts of Armed Criminal Action.

Officers with SPD responded to multiple reports of shots fired at the address on S. Jefferson Sunday night and found a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The victim told officers that he and the suspect had been in an argument and the victim had entered a store afterward.

The victim said that the suspect then entered the store and fired a handgun several times.

Cannon is being held at the Greene County Jail on a $250,000 bond.