SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A man is in stable condition after he was stabbed in his home Sunday afternoon.

According to a release from the Springfield Police Department, the victim was stabbed after the suspect entered his home and stole several items, including his credit card.

Officers with SPD responded to the scene on S. Lakeridge and the victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim’s stolen credit card was used nearby, and officers located and arrested 36-year-old Jacob A. Miller of Springfield.

Miller was taken into custody and booked into Greene County Jail.