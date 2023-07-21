SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The ongoing issue of the rezoning of a section of Sunshine Street near National Avenue will appear before the Springfield Planning & Zoning Commission once again.

The developers and owners of the properties at the intersection were scheduled to present their request for rezoning today, July 21, but that request has been postponed to the Aug. 24 meeting.

At the April 20 P&Z meeting, the commission did not approve of the developers’ request that the area be rezoned from single-family homes to a general retail district. However, the developers have been demolishing the homes on the property regardless.

The postponement came at the request of Ralph Duda III, one of the developers. The move was made “to address changes to the project, including concessions to the conditional overlay district,” according to a press release from the City of Springfield.

“A conditional overlay is a regulatory tool that creates a special zoning district, which is intended to allow a floating zone to be established as an overlay to a base zoning district. A conditional overlay limits particular land uses to be established and can incorporate specific design standards and development related conditions.” City of Springfield

Residents in the neighborhood have pushed back against the developers’ plans. The issue has been contentious at Springfield City Council meetings as well.