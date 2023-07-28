SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Sumo wrestlers are scheduled to duke it out in the Queen City.

The wrestlers are coming to the Sister Cities Japanese Fall Festival, a celebration of Springfield’s 37-year-old sisterhood with Isesaki, Japan.

Those wanting to watch the sumo wrestlers should attend the 27th Japanese Fall Festival, which lasts from Friday to Sunday, Sept. 8-10, at the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden in the Springfield Botanical Gardens at Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park.

The sumo wrestlers are from USA Sumo, which is one of the many groups that will be showcased at the festival. Other groups include a Yosakoi dance ensemble from San Jose, a storyteller and magician, and a large-scale calligrapher to name a few.

Tickets to the festival are $14 on Saturday and $9 on Friday and Sunday. Children 3-12 can get in for $4. If you show up in cosplay on Sunday, you can get in for $4.