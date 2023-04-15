BRANSON, Mo. — Summer school enrollment is open for Branson Public Schools students.

According to a press release from BPS, the district is offering both traditional seated classes and online courses for elementary and high school students.

Students must be entering kindergarten through 6th grades in the 2023-2024 school year to be eligible for elementary summer school. Incoming kindergarten students must complete kindergarten enrollment to be eligible.

Cedar Ridge Elementary will host elementary summer school from June 5-29. Students will attend classes from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Secondary summer school is open to students entering 7th through 12th grades in the 2023-2024 school year.

Classes for secondary summer school will be held at Branson High School from June 5-22, and will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Students who participate in summer school will get breakfast and lunch free of charge, but transportation is not provided.

BPS has also announced their partnership with Bridge of Faith in Rockaway Beach and Elevate Branson near Highway 76 to offer summer learning opportunities.

Parents can register students or view a copy of the summer school course catalog by visiting the BPS website.