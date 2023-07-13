SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A pursuit between a Springfield Police Officer and a subject driving a sedan began just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, when the driver of the sedan hit a patrol car and kept going.

The officer pursued the sedan until the driver ultimately drove into a grassy area by The Barnhouse near W. Sunshine and James River Freeway.

The subject was not injured but he was arrested pending formal DWI charges.

The officer sustained minor injuries and Lt. Heather Anderson with SPD said the patrol car was damaged.