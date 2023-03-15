[The video above is from KOLR10’s Today’s Headlines]

UPDATE: Highway 67 has been reopened, and MSHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. – One student is injured following a school bus crash in Neelyville, Mo., Wednesday morning.

MSHP Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, March 15, involving a full school bus and a smaller vehicle.

The crash closed both lanes of Highway 67 at Neelyville. The students on the bus received no injuries and were taken to the Neelyville School.

The driver of the other vehicle is also a student and was airlifted to a Memphis hospital with serious injuries.

The Highway is still closed while the crash is processed and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office is helping divert traffic to a side road.

MSHP Troop E said they expect the Highway to be closed for several more hours.