STRAFFORD, Mo. – It wasn’t just Old St. Nick going click, click, click, on top of Strafford Elementary School Friday morning. The kids were greeted on their last day of the semester by Santa, two reindeer, and an elf.

As kids arrived at school for the last day of the semester, fake snow was flying and administrators were there to continue the yearly party.

The tradition began five years ago. According to Principal Ashley Bough, it’s the highlight of the school year for all involved, “We wanted to make the last day of school special for our students. We love to bring some happiness and joy to all kids. We have just as much fun as them!”

This year, the school had a first-time visit from a familiar face.

“This is Santa’s first appearance and he was for sure the star of our show,” says Bough.

Strafford Public Schools will be back in session on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.