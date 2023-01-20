CAMDENTON, Mo. — A man from Stoutland was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 18 after leading police on a pursuit through Camden County.

Tyler Alford, 22, was arrested and is facing charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest by fleeing.

According to a press release, a Camden County Sheriff’s deputy in Stoutland observed a truck matching the description of a stolen vehicle driving on State Road H. The deputy saw the vehicle passing others and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The deputy pursued the truck as it drove through several fences and farm gates before coming to a stop after almost sliding into a pond.

Alford was taken into custody and the truck was returned to the owner after assistance from the owner of the farm to pull it out of the field.

Alford is currently being held on a $25,000 bond.