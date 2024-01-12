STONE COUNTY, Mo. – A large number of Stone County residents are without power after a thunderstorm early Friday morning.

According to the White River Valley Electric Cooperative, approximately 670 customers are without power as of 12:14 a.m. on Friday.

A large number of residents in Taney and Ozark Counties are also without power after the storm. Ozark County has nearly 900 without power, while Taney County has about 100 without power.

The electric company said a crew has been assigned to restore power.