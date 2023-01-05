TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — A Rockaway Beach man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony count of second-degree child molestation.

Todd Curtis Rollins, 38, pleaded guilty in a plea agreement to the charge on Jan. 3. He was originally charged with two additional felony counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and first-degree sodomy.

According to court documents, the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a report involving Rollins in April of 2021. A 9-year-old told troopers that she had been molested by Rollins starting at age 7. The child reported that this molestation happened nearly daily in various locations in Stone and Taney counties.

When Rollins was interviewed, he admitted to touching the child. However, he said he only did it in Taney County, not Stone County.

Rollins was sentenced to 15 years by a Stone County judge. He is facing more charges in a separate case in Taney County.

In Taney County, Rollins faces two felony charges of forcible sodomy with a deadly weapon. Court documents for that case detail an alleged history of abuse. The charges were originally filed on Dec. 28, 2020.

In November 2020, the MSHP began an investigation into reports of inappropriate sexual conduct between Rollins and a 9-year-old girl. During the investigation, multiple people reported concerning behavior between the two, in public and behind closed doors.

One witness said that they had overheard Rollins telling the girl that he had left some money under her pillow.

According to the court documents, one of the people interviewed said Rollins had molested him when he was 9. The witness and victim said that Rollins began sexually assaulting him in 1998. Rollins would allegedly point a gun at the victim and demand sexual acts. Rollins would have been in his teenage years at the time. This abuse took place over years until the victim held Rollins at gunpoint and demanded that he stop.

The victim said that at some point, Rollins began to leave money under his pillow, as though to reward him.

Earlier in 2020, a tourist in Branson filed a report on Rollins. The tourist said that she saw Rollins try to place a child in his lap in a vehicle in a parking lot and try to kiss her. Rollins denied it when questioned by Branson police.

Rollins’ next court date in this Taney County case is a criminal setting scheduled for Jan. 5 at 1 p.m. Rollins started his 15-year sentence for the Stone County case on Jan. 3.

This article will be updated as more information is released.