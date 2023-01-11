STOCKTON, Mo. – Customers of the Stockton Hills Water Company in Cedar County should boil their water until a clean sample is confirmed.

A person who answered the phone at the company’s offices said lines were cut by utility workers in three places and her firm is telling customers to boil water before use until it has been able to refill its tank, flush the lines and obtain a water sample that is verified to be clean by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

The worker, who declined to give her name to a reporter, said the company’s equipment had pumped more than 59,000 gallons of water during the breaks, which have since been repaired.

She said she will inform customers of the all-clear when the water samples are approved by DNR.