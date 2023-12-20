SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Many organizations like Eden Village are celebrating a Missouri Supreme Court ruling centered around House Bill 1606.

“It just proves our criminal justice system works,” David Brown with Eden Village said. “We took an issue that was related to our friends on the street and felt that they were unfairly treated with this bill.”

The state Supreme Court ruled unanimously the bill violated Missouri’s single-subject requirement since a provision outlawing sleeping on public land was considered unrelated to the bill’s premise of ‘political subdivisions’, thus the violation.

“This bill was slipped into another bill that had nothing to do with it,” Brown said.

“The criminalization of our unsheltered friends had a horrible impact,” Linda Brown with Eden Village added. “You know, they would find them and give them a ticket for being on the city state property and they had nowhere to go.”

OzarksFirst reached out to State Rep. Peggy McGaugh (R) from District 007, who says H1606 was initially supposed to be centered around financial statements.

“This was the fourth year I’ve worked on this simple financial statement bill,” McGaugh said. “It started getting amendments attached to it and it went over there without a fiscal note, it had zero fiscal notes, because all it was doing was saving the counties money. I’m also disappointed that the good things in the bill, which included my part, which was the original intent, is now going to have to be done over.”

McGaugh says the bill changed as it progressed through legislation.

“I absolutely have no animosity towards the homeless. I heard the standalone bill and was supportive of that, but when my bill came back from the Senate with 18 amendments on it, I didn’t recognize it,” McGaugh said. “I couldn’t even find my own language. I feel like the original intent bill that was mine was hijacked and I talked to the Senate sponsors and the people that attached things to that bill. They changed the title to a very wide-ranging title, which is political subdivisions rather than the title I passed it under, which was financial statements. They just started throwing things on it. At the end we got it passed and the governor signed it, and as you know, Supreme Court struck it down.”

McGaugh adds she plans to refile her initial bill but admits in Jefferson City, it’s common to see bills have amendments tacked on before sessions end.

“I’ve already been in touch with research. They are starting the process today to have a bill ready for me to file next week that will have only my provisions that have to do with financial statements,” McGaugh said. “At the end of session, everybody wants to get their bills passed and a lot of people will do whatever it takes to get their language attached to someone’s bill that’s moving. It just so happened that it was my bill that was moving because it was non-controversial.”

“They didn’t have any idea this was even in the bill when they voted for it,” David Brown said “It shows you the magnitude of bills we have to look at and stuff that gets slipped in that it just gets slipped under the rug and they don’t realize it’s in there.

OzarksFirst reached out to Springfield Police for a response to this ruling and if it would change any efforts and was told, “The role of the police department is to enforce the laws enacted by elected officials. We regularly review such changes and adjust our efforts to ensure compliance as we continue to serve the citizens of Springfield.”