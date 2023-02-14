PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Robert man has been charged with first-degree child molestation, statutory sodomy, and first-degree statutory rape.

James Vaughn, 31, was arrested on Tuesday, February 14 by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the probable cause statement, a victim was interviewed on December 5, 2022.

She told investigators that Vaughn had raped her on October 18, 2022, when she was 14 years old.

She said she had been afraid to come forwards because she was worried about what Vaughn would do to her family.

Vaughn has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 6, 2023. His bond is set for $500,000 cash only.