OSCEOLA, Mo. — A St. Clair County man was killed last night after a single-vehicle crash near Roscoe on June 4.

Austin N. Weymuth, 18, of Osceola, was driving a 1989 Mercedes-Benz when the vehicle ran off the side of the road and overturned, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Troopers responded to the crash at 9:24 p.m.

Weymuth was pronounced dead on scene at 10:05 p.m.