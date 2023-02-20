UPDATE 2/20/23 — Zschintzsch was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of child abduction.

Original story, published Aug. 10, 2021:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A St. Clair County father who took his kids and led law enforcement on a chase in Springfield has been charged in Greene County.

Court documents say 48-year-old Arthur Zschintzsch has been charged in Greene County with:

Three counts of child endangerment

First-degree tampering with a motor vehicle

Resisting arrest

Zschintzsch was charged in St. Clair County with:

Three counts of child abduction

First-degree burglary

First-degree tampering with a motor vehicle

Violation of order of protection for an adult

On Thursday, August 5, a St. Clair County sergeant responded to a call stating Zschintzsch had entered a home in Osceola he knew he was not allowed in. His soon-to-be ex-wife and their three children lived at the home. Court records say his ex had a full order of protection against Zschintzsch.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Zschintzsch entered the home to take the children from his ex. He then placed the children into a stolen Blue Toyota Tacoma and left the area around 7:30 a.m. Authorities say the truck was stolen from Nevada in Vernon County before the abduction. His location was unknown until arriving in Springfield.

According to a probable cause statement from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the blue Toyota was being pursued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Highway 13 near I-44 in Springfield. A Greene County deputy saw Zschintzsch driving on W. Kearney. The Highway Patrol asked Greene County deputies to assist and stay with the vehicle since the Patrol had a helicopter en-route to aid in the search.

Court records say the Greene County deputy chased Zschintzsch for 8.63 miles before Zschintzsch drove the vehicle off-road near the Elfindale Manor complex. Zschintzsch then fled on foot with the children but was quickly taken into custody.

Court documents say Zschintzsch ran through six stop signs, one solid red light, and came close to hitting two other vehicles during the pursuit, all while traffic was moderate to heavy at times.