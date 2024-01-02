SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – After years of planning, the Kansas Expressway Expansion Project is almost complete.

“This project has probably been in the works for decades, well before my time here,” Greene County Assistant Highway Administrator Mark Webb said. “A lot of hoops to jump through.”

The project is expected to be done by early February.

“The paving is complete. The contractor needed to get that paving completed, and he needed to get that done before the end of December because their plant was closing down and we didn’t want to hold this over,” Webb said. “Now he’s reaching back and taking care of some other things that he probably bypassed along the way, such as the walking trail. There’s some concrete sidewalks and trails to be connected at intersections and those locations through some backfilling around those sidewalks. The concern is if we turn it loose to traffic now, it’s still an active work zone and it would be hazardous for the contractor to be working there with traffic right behind [workers]. He actually has until February 2nd. The time was extended last year due to some utility delays, and so he actually has until February 2nd before liquidated damages begin. We fully expect that he’ll make every effort to get that to meet that date.”

Webb says that’s not all that’s planned for the add-on.

“Ultimately, this road will continue,” Webb said. “Our ultimate goal is in the future would be to turn [the roadway] back to the east at [Farm Road] 190 and run over towards Campbell Street. It’s called the East-West Arterial and making that connection from that part of the county east over to Campbell and then ultimately to Highway 65.”

For drivers, that’s not the only work happening on Kansas Expressway.

MoDOT has plans to improve most of the roadway from I-44 to James River Freeway.

We’re going to start with sidewalks starting at I-44 and then working our way south,” Brad Gripka, Resident Engineer for MoDOT said. We’re making improvements at sidewalk crossing, adding new sidewalks and new push buttons, and making pedestrian [travel] a lot safer. Also with this project, we’re adding new turn lanes at Sunset and Walnut Lawn, helping with congestion there and adding those turning movements to have some improvements there on Kansas.”

Gripka says drivers won’t see too much impact with MoDOT’s work.

“It should be minimal impacts. Our resurfacing will be done at all nighttime hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. so hopefully we will minimize those impacts,” Gripka said. “I think our biggest impact with asphalt paving will be the diverging diamond interchange. Both of those get resurfaced and we’ll have to close those down, to safely resurface those.”

Webb says drivers could benefit when the expansion opens.

“I have a feeling what’s going to happen is as this opens up, people are going to they’ll try it, save me some time is more convenient and it’ll start picking up,” Webb said. “I think once people discover that route and start using it, it’ll become fairly busy.”