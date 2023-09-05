SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s 27th annual Japanese Fall Festival begins Friday, September 8 at the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden at 5 p.m.

The festival, hosted by Springfield Sister Cities, Springfield-Greene County Park Board, Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden, and Springfield Botanical Gardens, will feature performers like returning favorites: St. Louis Osuwa Taiko, ensemble drummers; Kizuna, Springfield’s Japan America friendship club; Tracy’s Kenpo Karate Studios of Southwest Missouri, martial arts demonstrators; Springfield Cosplay, costume role play demonstrators; and KIRa KIRa Springfield, a cosplay dance team.

Guests can participate in workshops for amezaiku, bonsai, kokedama, ikebana, kintsugi and martial arts; enjoy activities such as the Nihon bunka taiken tent (Japanese culture experience tent) where they can meet delegates from Springfield’s Japanese sister city, Isesaki, theomiyage and dagshi tents (souvenirs and snacks tents), and concessions; cosplay as a beloved character; and take a stroll through a candlelit walkway.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Fri., Sept. 8 from 5pm-10pm

Admission: $9/adult; $4/child ages 3-12

Sat., Sept. 9 from 11am-10pm

Admission: $14/adult; $4/child ages 3-12

Sun., Sept. 10 from 11am-6pm

Admission: $9/adult; $4/child ages 3-12; $4/person dressed in costume role play