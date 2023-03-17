SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A grieving Springfield aunt is on a mission to prevent fatal opioid overdoses.

Kelly Fender gathered donations to purchase a Narcan distribution box to help save people who are overdosing.

She lost her nephew, Lane, from fentanyl poisoning back in January, just nine days after he turned 27.

“He meant the world to us,” Fender said.

Since the death, Fender said she’s been on a mission to learn as much as she can about opioids and harm reduction.

That’s when she came across the concept of a Narcan vending machine.

“I thought, well, that just makes sense,” she said. “Get the medicine out to the people who need it.”

Fender started raising money to purchase a similar style distribution box.

Within 24 hours of starting a fundraiser, Fender said the goal was met.

In about a week she will be able to donate the box to the Springfield Recovery Community Center.

Those involved will work on getting it stocked.

“My initial thought is that’s awesome,” said David Stoecker with SRCC.

Stoecker said Narcan is proven to help.

“It’s kind of like a fire extinguisher,” he said. “You don’t have it because you want your house to burn down, you have it just in case. It’s the same thing with Naloxone. I’d rather have it and not need it, than need it and not have it.”Fender said she doesn’t want another family to suffer from this type of loss.