SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The suspect in the attempted child kidnapping at the Walmart on W Grand Street in Springfield Sunday afternoon has been identified as 58-year-old Nelson Vrana.

According to court documents, Vrana has been charged with attempted child kidnapping, a Class B Felony.

The probable cause statement said that Vrana approached the child while he was standing near his father in the self-checkout line, lifted him under his shoulders, and said, “You’re coming with me.”

Vrana then attempted to take the child to his car but was stopped by the child’s father, who grabbed his child from Vrana. The PC Statement says that Vrana then went out to his car and tried to leave, but the child’s father approached him.

A witness said that Vrana told the child’s father, “Bring it, big boy. Whatever you wanna do.”

Then Vrana left the parking lot, but not before the child’s father was able to get a description of the vehicle and a partial license plate number to provide to police.

SPD officers reviewed surveillance footage that showed a man approaching the child and picking him up by the armpits.

Officers were able to track down Vrana’s vehicle and ask him about the incident. At first, he denied being at the Walmart. After he was arrested, however, he told investigators that the incident had been a misunderstanding and that he had picked up the child because he had been running from his parents towards the entrance of the building.

He denied attempting to kidnap the child but said he picked him up because he was afraid the child would run out of the store and into harm’s way.

However, when told there was surveillance footage of the child standing next to his parent and not running away, Vrana had no explanation as to why he picked the child up.