SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This Black Friday, local stores are opening their doors with big sales and deals.
- 5 Pound Apparel will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Altar’d at State Battlefield Mall opens at 6 a.m. Sweater and outerwear are BOGO free and jewelry is BOGO 2 get 2 free, and dresses and bottoms are BOGO 1/2 off.
- Artistic Works By Lu opens at 10 a.m.
- Baglady Boutique opens at 10a.m .
- Blackwells opens at 10 a.m. and you can find deals online.
- Clothe Boutique opens at 7 a.m. with 50% off all clothes and shoes, and from 1-5 p.m., clothes and shoes will be BOGO 50% off.
- Cotner Clothing Boutique opens at 10 a.m.
- Dean’s Boytique is open noon-3 doorbusters and 5 and 10 dollar bins and 30% off the whole store.
- Dry Goods 6 a.m.-9 p.m. 25% off all full-price items
- Francesca’s at Battlefield Mall will open at 8 a.m. and the entire store will. be 50% off. Additionally, jewelry will be BOGO $5.
- Harem & Co opens at 10 a.m.
- Jade Tank Boutique opens at 7 a.m.
- Haute Tot: open 10a.m.-6 p.m.
- In the Garden of Eden open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. 25% off $150 and two free gifts with purchase
- Jellybeans 9-4 giveaway of a giant jelly cat and more deals announced on Instagram.
- Krickets Clothing Co. open at 10 a.m. will have a spin-the-wheel discount wheel.
- Modern Society Apparel opens at 9 a.m. with 50% off the whole store.
- Shabby Chic Boutique is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- The Market opens from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Tights N Things is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 20% off the whole store.
- Uptown Boutique opens at 6 a.m.
- Uptown Cheapskate opens at 9 a.m. and 30% off the whole store.
- White House Black Market is open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. 30% off everything in-store.
- Windsor: is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. 20% off the store.