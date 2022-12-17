SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- We are a week away from Christmas, and many families are on the hunt for last-minute gifts.

Today, many shoppers said they were busy trying to find those perfect presents.

According to a survey from a shopping service, 79 percent of shoppers wait until the last minute to get Christmas gifts.

The parking lots were filled to the last row with customers looking for presents on Saturday.

Some shoppers say they had some trouble finding what they needed.

Families say shelves are nearly empty, and prices are much higher this holiday due to inflation.

While others say, they would rather shop in-store to be sure they are getting their money’s worth. Any major retailers will be closed come Christmas day.