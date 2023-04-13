SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — City Utilities received funds through a program that plans to hand out $1 billion to utility companies nationwide in the next five years.

We expect to hear how much City Utilities received and what projects they will spend it on at a news conference today. The funds would be used for Springfield and the surrounding area.

Utility companies in other states have been awarded a share of the grant money this week to fix things, high-risk gas mains, pipes in underserved communities and aging infrastructure.

Leaders who will speak at today’s conference include:

Newley re-elected Mayor Ken McClure.

Linda Daugherty, Deputy Associate Administrator, Office of Pipeline Safety.

Gary Gibson, President & CEO, City Utilities.

Nancy Williams, Chair of the Board of Public Utilities.

Renee Lani, American Public Gas Association.

The press conference is set to start at 10 a.m. at City Utilities Training Center’s Earl Barclay Auditorium.

OzarksFirst will update this article once information is announced at the conference.