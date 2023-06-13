SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – According to the Greene County Juvenile Detention Center, more kids in Springfield are committing violent crimes.

Recently, two teens were arrested for a fatal shooting at a strip mall off Sunshine Street in early June.

The Springfield Police Department says youth gun violence is a problem that takes a community-wide effort to solve.

“It is happening, we can’t be blind of it,” SPD Lt. Bryan Welch said. “We just have to try to fix the problem as a community and work together.”

The two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of murder, after 24-year-old Adrian Gutierez died on June 8, 2023.

“That’s an issue we’re concerned about is, you know, kids under 18 carrying handguns around in the middle of the night,” said Bill Prince, the Greene County Juvenile Officer and Family Court Administrator.

While this is the first homicide this year involving juvenile suspects, the Greene County Juvenile Detention Center has seen more young people come through the system.

“I think we would probably see more gun referrals to our office if juveniles possessing guns was against the law but unfortunately, at this point in time, it’s not,” Prince said.

The Juvenile Center has received about 600 referrals this year, that’s on pace to meet or exceed last year.

33% of those referrals deal with assault or domestic altercations.

“Every legally sufficient referral that we get, something is done with it,” Prince said. “Again, I think a lot of folks may feel like, ‘Oh, nothing happens. I call the police and they take a report and then nothing, nothing ever happens.’ But, you know, those youth are either going to be put on diversion, they’re going to they’re going to come in and see a juvenile officer.”

SPD says there are a few things parents can do to prevent these crimes.

“Just make sure (parents are) aware of where their whereabouts are and then their friendships,” Welch said. “And just keep an eye on what they’re doing.”

Another way gun owners can keep kids out of their firearms is to lock weapons up and be responsible.

“Also teaching juveniles our gun safety and making sure that they’re educated on if they encounter a firearm, how to react so everybody is safe in that environment,” Welch said.

Lt. Welch tells OzarksFirst guns are not the solution when young people have disagreements.

“If you’re in a conflict with somebody, the gun is not going to solve the problem,” Welch said. “It’s only going to get you in more trouble. It’s only going to make things worse for you and the community and everyone around you.”