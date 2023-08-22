SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield Public Schools bus crashed Tuesday afternoon near Pierce Avenue and E. Jean Street around 4:40 p.m.

According to the Springfield Police Department, no injuries were reported, although students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

SPS has been notified of the crash, according to SPD. Parents are picking up their children from the scene as of 5:15 p.m.

An officer at the scene said that an SUV scraped the side of the bus. He said that the damage to the bus is minimal.