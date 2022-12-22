2:00 p.m. – MoDOT says Eastbound 44 is closed at MM 142 due to a multi-vehicle crash. They say to exit the interstate at Exit 129 in Lebanon or sooner. Currently, there is no estimate on reopening.

1:30 pm- MoDOT says that high winds and below-freezing temperatures are making it difficult to keep roads clear. Most roads on the MoDOT Traveler Map are still partially covered in Southwest Missouri.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A winter storm rolled into Southwest Missouri Thursday morning, covering roads throughout the Ozarks with snow and ice.

MoDOT and cities throughout the region have been working since the early morning hours to clear the roads and make them safe for travel.

Still, the ongoing snow and windy conditions are making it difficult to clear roads.

As of noon, the MoDOT Traveler Map shows most state roads are still partially covered in snow or ice.

MoDOT is urging people to stay home if possible and not to get out of their vehicles if they do slide off the road.

The City of Springfield says they have snow plows working 24 hours today to help keep roads clear throughout the city. They are encouraging drivers to remember to space for snowplows.