SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield restaurant will be closing its doors on March 25th after 18 years.

Tasia posted on Facebook on Thursday, March 16, that it will be closing due to rising operating costs and a shortage of employees.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all our customers for their continued support over the past 18 years. Many of you held countless get-togethers and special events here at Tasia with your families and friends and we are honored to have been a part of your memories. We are also grateful to our loyal customers who have dined in or ordered takeout from us regularly. Thank you so much!” the Facebook post reads. “We also want to thank all our employees, past and present, for your hard work and commitment. We could not have come this far without your contribution.”

Tasia is encouraging patrons to use any gift certificates as soon as possible and advised that operating hours may change as employees find other job opportunities ahead of the closing.