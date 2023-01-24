SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Two men have been formally charged with unlawfully using a controlled substance while in possession of firearms.

Ezekiel King and Jardell Williams, both 19 years old, are part of a Springfield rap group, according to court documents, that filmed music videos featuring firearms and marijuana.

Additionally, the affidavits filed in support of the federal criminal complaints say that the case was a result of an effort by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to investigate multiple Springfield-area shootings.

Many of the shooting suspects self-identified as rappers or gang members, according to authorities.