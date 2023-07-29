SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Public Schools’ Back to School Bash is today, Saturday, July 29 from 9:30 a.m.- 2 p.m.

The event will be hosted at the Springfield Expo Center and it is sponsored by Springfield Public Schools and Care to Learn.

Kids will be able to pick up a bag of groceries, get back-to-school vaccines, get sports physicals, get hygiene items, get a free backpack, enjoy games and giveaways, and participate in hands-on STEM learning activities.

A $20 Walmart gift card will be gifted to up to 5,000 who fill out the Free & Reduced Application at the Back to School Bash or can provide proof they have filled it out for the 23-24 school year.