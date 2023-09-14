SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Public Schools has decided to delay plans for a new Pipkin Middle School after receiving community feedback about safety concerns and location.

The proposed site on 3207 East Pythian was in an industrial area near a chemical plant, railroad tracks, and the interstate, which caused concern among taxpayers, parents, and the city’s planning and zoning commission.

Susie Clevenger, a Pipkin parent, expressed concerns about the potential safety risks, saying, “I am hoping that they can find a better place, a better location for the kids.”

Stephen Hall, Chief Communications Officer with SPS, acknowledged the feedback and said, “Ultimately, after five months, we made a decision that there were enough concerns that couldn’t be resolved, that we needed to pause and go in a different direction.”

SPS is now searching for at least 10 acres of land within the Pipkin attendance boundary. While the delay may be disappointing for some, SPS officials are committed to finding a safer and more suitable location for the new Pipkin Middle School.

The completion date for the new Pipkin is still set to 2028.