While it is possible to set up a framed swimming pool by yourself, the process is much easier when you have a partner.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Park Board is extending pool hours for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week due to high temperatures.

Here is a list of extended hours for Springfield pools:

Wed., June 28, Fassnight Pool, 1305 S. Main Ave., open until 8 p.m.

Thurs., June 29, Silver Springs Pool, 1100 N. Hampton Ave., open until 8 p.m.

Fri., June 30, Silver Springs Pool, 1100 N. Hampton Ave., open until 8 p.m.

Admission for outdoor pools is $4 for kids and seniors and $5 for adults between 1-5:30 pm and $1 between 5:30-8 pm this week. The pools are offering free admission with the donation of a canned food item between the hours of 5:30-8 pm this week as well.

Additionally, cooling centers will be available to the public this week. Family Center cooling centers include:

Chesterfield Family Center, 2511 W. Republic Road, 417-891-1616

Dan Kinney Family Center, 2701 S. Blackman Road, 417-891-1500

Doling Family Center, 301 E. Talmage Ave., 417-837-5900

The cooling centers are open Monday-Friday, 5 a.m.- 9 p.m., Saturday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Jordan Valley Ice Park’s cooling center is located at 735 E. Trafficway. People can enter through the east-side doors (facing the Jordan Valley Park fountains) and the cooling center is open 12-5 p.m. daily during heat advisories.