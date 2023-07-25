SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Operation Safe Ride has been around for years, aimed at areas with the most traffic violations.

“It’s a cooperative effort involving Missouri State Highway Patrol because they have air support,” Chief Paul Williams with Springfield Police said. “They have helicopters and airplanes, and we don’t.”

Expanding on that idea, SPD is purchasing two drones to help with pursuits.

“We’re talking in the $20,000 to $25,000 range, with a longer battery life, operational capabilities, and the ability to record and track,” Williams said.

Williams says one situation they plan to use those drones for is when it comes to reckless motorcycle riding if a pursuit isn’t continued for safety reasons.

“For example, someone who’s creating danger by operating a motorcycle at an unsafe speed, a hundred miles an hour, or popping a wheelie going down the middle of a street in the middle of the day. we certainly want to hold that person accountable and we’re going to try to stop them,” Williams said. “They’re going to go to a place where they’re going to stop, and we can then interact with them in a safe environment.”

The Highway Patrol, which assists in many searches in the sky, says it is difficult to safely pursue a motorcycle on the roads.

“Motorcycles are highly maneuverable and can attain higher speeds,” Sgt. Mike McClure said. “Those that choose to use the motorcycle in such a fashion are, you know, not only endangering themselves but endangering the surrounding motoring public.”

Sgt. Ramey with SPD’s traffic division says the drones could be a glimpse into the future of safe law enforcement.

“We can see a lot of things from the bird’s eye view,” Ramey said. “I can’t wait for it. I’ve been in law enforcement for about 25 years, and this is something that I’m really looking forward to seeing.”

Chief Williams says the drones were able to be purchased with money allowed in the city’s 2024 Fiscal Year budget.