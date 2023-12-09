UPDATE 2:28 P.M. — SPD says Jessy Kehn has been located and is safe.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help searching for a missing autistic man.

The Springfield Police Department says Jessy Kehn, 29, was last seen walking along westbound I-44 near Springfield.

Kehn is autistic and has the mental faculties of a nine-year-old, according to SPD. He’s very interested in highways and trains and has been known to travel along them in the past.

Kehn is six feet, one inch tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and glasses, and was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie and black sweatpants.

SPD is asking anyone who sees Kehn or has information about his whereabouts to call 911 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers (417-869-8477). Tips can also be made online by going to p3tips.com.