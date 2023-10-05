SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – SPD is responding to an injury accident on East Sunshine Street and South Robberson Avenue.

The Springfield Police Department says a pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle. The driver of the car was not injured, but the pedestrian is in critical condition.

SPD said that impairment is not suspected as a factor in the crash.

The eastbound lanes of Sunshine Street between Campbell Avenue and Robberson Avenue are closed. SPD is advising drivers to avoid the area as the crash clean-up is expected to be prolonged.

This is a breaking news story. OzarksFirst has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.