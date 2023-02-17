SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for a missing 11-year-old.

According to a press release, a missing person incident occurred at 1212 W. Lombard St. at 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2023.

Faith Luckey, 11, was last seen wearing a white hoodie with a gray swirl, gray sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

Luckey is 5 feet tall and weighs 94 pounds with brown hair that could be dyed blue and has hazel eyes. She also has a tattoo on her right ankle of a mushroom wearing a sombrero.

The release states Luckey ran away from state custody and is believed to be with Gary Huntley, 49, a former associate of her mother.

Huntley is 5’10’ and weighs 180 pounds, is bald with hazel eyes and has a tattoo on his right upper arm.

Huntley is claiming to be Luckey’s father, however, there is no relation between the two. Huntley currently has a nationwide extraditable felony warrant for child kidnapping, according to a release from Springfield Police Department.

Huntley was charged with a felony count of first-degree kidnapping in Greene County on Feb. 16. According to the corresponding police report, Luckey was previously located with Huntley before she was taken to the Great Circle child behavioral health facility.

The police report states that Huntley might have attempted or could attempt to leave the state with Luckey and another unknown female.